Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Makes New $8.46 Million Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,007. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

