HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

HemaCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEMA)

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.

