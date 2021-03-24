HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0108 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $6,871.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,668.49 or 0.99878070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00032980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00077461 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002856 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,164,706 coins and its circulating supply is 261,029,556 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

