HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

TSE HLS traded down C$0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$627.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$13.35 and a twelve month high of C$21.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.67.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

