Howdoo Market Capitalization Tops $6.72 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo token can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

