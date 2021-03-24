HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934,876 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,860 shares during the period. HP comprises about 0.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of HP worth $47,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in HP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 77.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 85,470 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 96,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. 201,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,607,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

