HSBC (HSBA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HSBC (LON: HSBA) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HSBC had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 420.25 ($5.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 374.78. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 514.50 ($6.72).

Get HSBC Holdings plc alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.