Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 4.8%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.88 and last traded at C$9.00. Approximately 1,016,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,658,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

