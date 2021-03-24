HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Announces Earnings Results

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of HUYA opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. HUYA has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

