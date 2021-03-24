Hydro Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.76 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.92 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00046971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.16 or 0.00606373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00065180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023895 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

