HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $139,593.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00022134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.00609135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00023704 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

