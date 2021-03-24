Hyperion Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $75,032.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00024435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00048587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00616757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00023867 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 155,760,899 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

