Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Shares Down 7.4%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 1,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.