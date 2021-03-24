iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.83

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.83 and last traded at C$69.82, with a volume of 102397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.43.

Get iA Financial alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.