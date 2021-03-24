ichi.farm Price Hits $3.92 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.00469856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00057800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00166195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00814920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00075798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

