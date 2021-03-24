Idena 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $97,882.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $6.37 million and $97,882.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.00465387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00061740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00031482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00162306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.71 or 0.00830098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 66,347,429 coins and its circulating supply is 38,941,514 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.