Idle 24 Hour Volume Hits $304,904.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Idle token can currently be purchased for $10.89 or 0.00019495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $13.60 million and $304,904.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $259.97 or 0.00465387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00061740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00162306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.71 or 0.00830098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,676 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

