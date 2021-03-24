IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for 4.5% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of IHS Markit worth $57,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 130,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

IHS Markit stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.10. 58,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,035. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $101.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

