IHT Real Estate Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $2.27 million and $14.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00610780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00064600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023925 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

