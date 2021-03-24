iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMBI. DA Davidson upped their price target on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Tuesday.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

