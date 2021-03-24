Indaba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,000. McAfee accounts for about 1.4% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of McAfee at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,642,000. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,782,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,030,000.

McAfee stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

