Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 4,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 136,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Indonesia Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.