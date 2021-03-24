Inex Project Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Inex Project has a market capitalization of $353,518.00 and $2,952.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Inex Project has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Inex Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.61 or 0.00461410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00057134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00165270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.93 or 0.00785326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00075038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Inex Project Token Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

