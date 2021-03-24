Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laurent Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 1,058,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,559. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after acquiring an additional 240,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,273 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 916,800 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,544 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

