Insider Buying: Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 700,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,258. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

