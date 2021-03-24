Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 598,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.