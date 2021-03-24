Insider Selling: Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) CTO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WIFI remained flat at $$14.05 on Wednesday. 263,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,215. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $628.29 million, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

