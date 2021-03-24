Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
