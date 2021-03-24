Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.