Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) CFO Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) CFO Mark A. Koch sold 5,300 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $20,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EMAN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 million, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in eMagin by 34.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in eMagin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.