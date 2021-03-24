Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Director Sells 96,500 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Director Eric Braddom sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $386,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
EMAN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.42.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
About eMagin
eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.
