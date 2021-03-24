Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Director Sells 96,500 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Director Eric Braddom sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $386,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EMAN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,578. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in eMagin during the third quarter worth about $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in eMagin by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in eMagin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

