Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) SVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) SVP Prache Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,631.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in eMagin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

EMAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

