Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Daniel Cahir sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $557,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $557,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Cahir also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Daniel Cahir sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $775,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $509,400.00.

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 136.07 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. eXp World’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after acquiring an additional 155,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in eXp World by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.