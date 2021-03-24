Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE FICO traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $257.02 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

