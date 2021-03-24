Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Sells 131,066 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,527. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

