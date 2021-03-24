Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INBX traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 190,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

