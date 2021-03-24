Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells 6,950 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50.

Shares of KOD traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.00. 298,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

