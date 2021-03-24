Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells 129,278 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $7,026,552.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $3,206,683.48.

Shares of MDLA stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Medallia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Medallia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

