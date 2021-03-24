Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells 129,278 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00.
- On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $7,026,552.20.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $3,206,683.48.
Shares of MDLA stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Medallia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Medallia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
