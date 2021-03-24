Insider Selling: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Sells 8,203 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 951,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.