Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells 6,279 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $109,003.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,158.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $144,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $160,897.59.

Shares of NYSE RIV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,058. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

