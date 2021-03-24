Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $3,434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $3.98 on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. 1,366,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,622,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 137,528 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,283,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

