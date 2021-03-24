Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 30,568 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SNOW traded down $11.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $570,886,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.