Insider Selling: XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Sells 56,666 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 871,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,945. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $47,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $25,711,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

