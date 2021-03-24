Insider Selling: Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $153,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. 445,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,029. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZDGE shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zedge by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 256,407 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the third quarter worth $36,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

