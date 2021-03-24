Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $2,207,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total value of $6,694,400.00.

Shares of ZM traded down $24.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,826,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,971. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 404.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.90 and its 200 day moving average is $415.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

