Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $24.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,826,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,971. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.09. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.73, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

