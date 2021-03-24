Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Hits $10.39 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $997,946.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00469097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00057333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00164941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.04 or 0.00818273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00075468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,079,458 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

