Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.20. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 216,640 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

