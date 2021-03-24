Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.63 billion. Intuit posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $383.20 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $204.34 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

