Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) were down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $37.94. Approximately 80,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,690,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Specifically, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 3,622 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $182,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,034 shares of company stock worth $8,149,820 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $60,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $25,915,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $8,739,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $7,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

