Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Shares Down 15.4%

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)’s stock price dropped 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

